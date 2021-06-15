Save over 10% on an UltraGear 240Hz G-Sync gaming monitor with this early Prime Day deal

For those hoping to find a cheap gaming monitor on sale this month, Amazon has you covered with an early Prime Day deal that just can't be skipped. Taking over 10% off the LG UltraGear gaming monitor, this is a great opportunity to upgrade that old low-res monitor into something with a bit more power.

On sale for $349.99, the LG UltraGear 17" 240Hz G-Sync gaming monitor is receiving one of its largest discounts ever. Now just over 10% off for a limited time, this is a chance to nab a killer G-Sync gaming monitor on sale cheap.

Dropping just ahead of some of the best Prime Day deals of the year, this offer may drop even lower come the weekend. We've seen this particular display go slightly cheaper, so it's entirely possible this will be even lower come the weekend. Still, even if it doesn't go cheaper this is an excellent buy on a great gaming monitor.

LG UltraGear 17" FHD 240Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor Now: $349.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $50 (13%)

A high performance 240Hz 1080p gaming monitor on sale for this cheap doesn't happen often. While it may not be 4K, the ultra fast response times and 240Hz refresh rate more than make up for it. Besides, you can always downscale in the mean time in exchange for G-Sync compatibility.View Deal

Ranked as some of the best gaming monitors available, LG's UltraGear displays offer high-performance gaming at FHD resolutions. While 4K support isn't native on this model, the G-Sync compatibility along with an ultra high 240Hz refresh rate offer an incredibly smooth gaming experience.

Also, a discount of this size is pretty unheard of when it comes to high refresh rate displays. A 13% price drop is nothing to scoff off when it comes to gaming monitors on sale, especially one of this caliber. If a cheap new gaming monitor on sale is what you're after, this deal is well worth your money.

