Save $50 on the Dyson Airwrap in this RARE early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2020 may still be weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from getting ahead of the game and cutting some prices earlier than ever.

A hot discount we’ve spotted is on the Dyson Airwrap Complete hair styler, which works like a hot brush and is designed to style and dry your hair simultaneously.

Using only air – so no need for clamping mechanisms or gloves – the Dyson Airwrap featuring smoothing brushes to mimic a stylist’s blow-dry by attracting hair to their surface and propelling air along the strands.

This early Black Friday deal sees the Dyson Airwrap reduced from $550 to $499.99, meaning a $50 saving.

The comprehensive set includes two 1.2-inch Airwrap barrels engineered to create voluminous curls or waves, two 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels for making loose curls or waves, a firm smoothing brush to control frizz-prone hair, a soft smoothing brush to gently aline, and a pre-styling dryer attachment to take you hair from wet to damp. It also comes with a smart storage case and non-slip heat mat.

Each of the attachments have a one-click connection system and quick-release switch to make it easy to switch between them as you style. The attachments each have cool-touch tips to avoid burnt fingers.

There are three air speeds and three heat settings to help you style your hair just the way you want, as well as an 82F cold shot mode to set your hair after styling. Powering the Airwrap is Dyson’s V9 digital motor, which spins at up to 110,000 rpm. The Airwrap measures air temperature over 40 times a second to prevent damage being caused to your hair by excess heat.

