Samsung's new OLED TVs sound awesome

Samsung's QLED TVs are some of the best TVs you can buy today, but there's a rival on the horizon: Samsung. That's because come September, the Samsung QLED TV range will be joined by Samsung's OLED TV range. And that's enormously exciting.

If you'd like an in-depth explanation of the differences between the two TV technologies, check out our OLED vs QLED guide for full details. But the short version is that right now, OLED is best for the biggest 8K TVs but QLED is much more affordable and better for smaller sizes. So by offering both technologies, Samsung can cater for pretty much every TV buyer.

Samsung already offers a Quantum Dot OLED TV, the QD-OLED S95B. But the incoming models will use different panels from a name you know very well.

Samsung OLED TVs: what we'll see this year

According to trade site The Elec, Samsung is expected to start selling TVs with LG OLED panels in September. LG's panels are brilliant – as we said in our LG G2 review, they power the best OLED TVs on the planet – and Samsung is expected to account for around 1 to 1.5 million of the 11.2 million white-OLED panels LG's making this year. Previous reports suggested larger numbers but apparently Samsung and LG's negotiations over price caused delays, which in turn led to a smaller order.

This is all very good news for several reasons. First of all, more choice is always good – and in the OLED TV market, more choice means more aggressive pricing and discounting, which is always nice. And more orders for LG means more investment in its manufacturing, which should also have a knock-on effect on pricing.

If you're in the market for a great TV now and definitely can't wait until September, don't worry: there are tons of great models on sale now. Check out our best TV deals to find the best one for you at the best possible price.