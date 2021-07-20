Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 set for irresistible price drop – but here's what's being cut to make it happen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting unveiled next month, but fans might not be in for the upgrade they've been expecting. A noted Samsung leaker has broken the news that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the "worst spec camera" of its devices this year.

Ice Universe took to Twitter with good news and bad news: the good news is that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will "have the strongest folding screen technology" but the bad news is that the camera specs will be a little lacklustre. Ice Universe goes so far as to say that the smartphones will have "the worst spec camera" with the Fold 3 sporting the same sensors as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2. Ice Universe notes that this is "because Samsung killed Note21U itself" referring to the rumour that Samsung is set to skip a new Galaxy Note this year.

Samsung has spent some time shoring up its hardware's weaknesses in terms of build quality. The original Galaxy Fold debacle is a distant memory for the most part, and with the company filing patents for triple folding devices and showing off the early prototypes of its Galaxy S Foldable smartphone just a couple of months ago, foldables are more than just a gimmick. Samsung is doubling down with more products utilising folding displays, and that's what you're buying into with the Galaxy Z Fold line.

The price of the foldables has been a point of contention since launch, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2's $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999 price tag raising some eyebrows. Samsung permanently cut the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the US at the start of the year, meaning we saw $250 knocked off its $1,449 US retail price (£1399 / AU$2,599). Word has it we're in for a 20% price cut this year on both devices but that's going to be difficult to achieve if Samsung is packing in premium features on top of its still fresh folding technology.

It's unreasonable to expect upgrades to the folding form factors, as well as the best cameras, and not pay through the nose for it. It seems that Samsung is sensibly picking a lane by leaning into the folding tech for fans who are excited about that aspect over traditional smartphone features. The Galaxy Z Fold line has a practical option that offers a hybrid smartphone-tablet combo in the Galaxy Z Fold series, while the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip line is for younger users, or those who err more towards style than substance; it looks great and still offers the standard smartphone experience when unfolded. If you're after the best camera options out there, these aren't it.

The Galaxy S21 series exists for those of you who want the most from your smartphone camera. You can't get cutting-edge hardware and stellar cameras without paying for it, and it's clear that people aren't eager to do so going by the reception to the foldable's pricing since they launched. Samsung also has to worry about its competitors joining the fray this year so keeping costs down and committing to developing the main strengths of each of its lines seems the wisest thing to do. Which means you need to decide which features are the most important for you, because you won't be getting them all in the same package.