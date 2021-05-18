Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will reskin Wear OS with One UI

Further details have emerged as to how the operating system on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active will look. While we already know that the new Galaxy Watches will run Wear OS, it now appears that the platform will be reskinned with a version of Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung’s One UI has been used on its smartphones and tablets as an overlay for Android since 2019. It offers some unique design elements and colors as well as features that make the platform easier to use on large screen devices. It also helps users to easily work between Samsung laptop, tablet and phone devices.

The watch version of One UI is expected to be a new concept that works for a smaller screen in this case. It is also due to better integrate the watch with Samsung SmartThings features for smart home control. The watches are also expected to feature a walkie-talkie function to send short voice messages to friends, similar to what is available on the Apple Watch.

Sammobile reports that there may be as many as three new versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with the One UI skin. One is a dress watch style device (the Galaxy Watch 4) as well as two sportier versions, likely to be the Galaxy Watch 4 Active and either a lite version or maybe even a Galaxy Fit replacement.

Reskinning Wear OS is not a new thing for Wear OS. Both Oppo and Xiaomi have reskinned the OS for their own smart watches, so it makes sense for Samsung to want to put its own touches on it. It also explains how the new watches will tie in with its latest Windows-based laptops, which also offer some unique Samsung apps.