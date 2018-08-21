Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Amazon knocks whopping £120 off price!

If you go to Amazon right now you can land an amazing Samsung Galaxy S9 deal.

As part of Amazon's bank holiday sale, the retailer has knocked £120 off the price of the Galaxy S9, plunging its prices from £739 to just £619.

Read more: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

That's a tasty overall price reduction of -16%, and one of the absolute cheapest prices we've seen Samsung high-end Android handset listed for.

Here are the details of the S9 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Amazon | £619 (was £739) Well this is one of the best smartphone deals of the year. Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone for only £619. Its pre-sale price was £739, so this is a giant -16% £120 price drop. For that outlay, which is very much mid-tier financially, you get a fully unlocked, dual-sim, 64GB S9 in the colour of your choice.View Deal

On review, we praised the Galaxy S9's fabulous Super AMOLED 18.5:9 QHD+ screen and quality 12MP rear camera system with dual-aperture technology, bestowing upon it a big fat 5 stars out of 5 and slotting it very firmly into our prestigious best smartphones buying guide.

We therefore feel that this deal is very, very attractive. For the price of a mid-tier phone you are in-fact getting one of 2018's most attractive and powerful devices.

More Amazon August bank holiday sale deals