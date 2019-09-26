Samsung Galaxy S11 will blow the iPhone 12 out the water – here's how

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will ship with a humongous 108MP camera and a five-times optical zoom, according to Korean outlet The Elec. It's believed to be the exact same sensor found on the stunning Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha — which isn't all that surprising considering Samsung supplies the component to the Chinese manufacturer.

This is about the first sensible rumour we've heard about the Galaxy S11 to date. The rest have been based around design — some claim it will be Samsung's first buttonless smartphone, while others believe it will come with a sliding screen. In actuality, it will probably adopt a similar form to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

There's also been some chatter alleging that Samsung will skip the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Note 11, instead unifying them with the Samsung Galaxy One.

All we know for certain is the Galaxy S11 will be a significant step up from the current Galaxy S10, with reliable tipster Ice Universe noting that Samsung is treating the device as a "new beginning." He then added that the handset will feature some refreshing design changes, dramatically improved internals and oodles of AI to boot.

A 108MP camera definitely fits the bill (and will be hard for rival Apple to beat with the upcoming iPhone 12).

Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S11 in February 2020.