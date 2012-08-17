Samsung Galaxy Note 2 pic leak points to even bigger screen

Samsung's Galaxy Note 2 could come with an even bigger 5.5-inch screen - that's according to a leaked image published on a French website

A leaked snap, reportedly of a front panel belonging to the Galaxy Note 2, has popped up online, adding to the growing list of rumours surrounding the follow-up to the South Korean firm's popular Galaxy Note 'phablet' – the term given to devices that double up as both a phone and tablet.



The image, published by French site NowhereElse, appears to confirm what has been rumoured for some time - that the Note 2, which Samsung confirmed will launch at IFA on August 29, will land with an even bigger screen than its predecessor.



According to the pic, the panel clocks in at 14cm (or 5.5-inches) – a whole 0.2 inches bigger than the one found on the original Galaxy Note, which has a 5.3-inch screen.



Information and spec leaks on the second-generation Note has been thin on the ground, however, experts believe Samsung will release the device at around the same time as the suspected iPhone 5 launch, believed to be in September.



Taiwanese firm HTC is also rumoured to be launching a phablet this year, in a move some believe is designed to steal the Note 2's thunder.

Source: NowhereElse (via Cnet)