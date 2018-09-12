Reveal-all new iPhone Xs images leak ahead of today's Apple event

Mere hours before Apple's new iPhone event goes live, which you can watch via livestream right here on T3.com, show-all images have reportedly just revealed the American maker's premium new iPhone Xs in full.

The image leak, which leaves nothing to the imagination, comes only a day after another image leak reportedly showed off the new iPhone Xs from the rear, as well as when a renowned Apple insider betrayed almost every product set to be announced at the September 12 Apple event.

The images, which surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo, show a device that looks incredibly similar to the iPhone X, along with its home screen and a message written in the Notes application that reads "My name is iPhone XS".

Here are the leaked images in full:

Apple iPhone Xs leaked images Image 1 of 4 Apple iPhone Xs leaked images Image 2 of 4 Apple iPhone Xs leaked images Image 3 of 4 Apple iPhone Xs leaked images Image 4 of 4

Whether or not these images actually do show Apple's new iPhone Xs flagship is unconfirmed officially, however rumours about the new device have indicated that its design will be similar to last year's model.

Another recent leak reportedly showed the back of the new iPhone Xs, as well as three different colour schemes. (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

We're guessing we'll have to wait until 6pm tonight to find out for sure, which is when Apple's big event kicks off, an event where we're not only expecting to see an iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and budget-friendly iPhone Xr, but also a new iPad Pro and new Apple Watch Series 4, among other products, too.

It's looking like it is going to be a great show, so be sure to tune in this evening for the full new iPhone picture.

Via: GSMArena