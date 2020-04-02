Quick! Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock at this under the radar retailer

Gamers facing weeks in lockdown are snapping up the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles at an astonishing rate, and retailers are now finding their store shelves bare and warehouses empty.

Indeed, finding a Nintendo Switch is now basically impossible to do for a price that doesn't make you hate online auction site scalpers, and the Nintendo Switch Lite is heading that way, and heading that way fast. We've watched stock run dry at more and more retailers over the last week and a half.

Luckily, though, T3's deals hunting squad has managed to track down not just one Nintendo Switch Lite variant retailing at a normal price point, but all three, with yellow, turquoise and grey consoles available.

The retailer in question will surprise many gamers, as it is the first place you would expect the console to sell out. But here we are, with other retailers advertising that their stock is dry and that new units won't be expected for weeks if not months, and the official Nintendo Store has Switch Lite consoles to buy, with free and fast delivery included, right now.

Check out the in stock Nintendo Switch Lite deals below:

Nintendo Switch Lite: in stock deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | £199.99 | Available now

Nintendo itself now has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite in its yellow colourway for a regular retail price of £199.99. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise | £199.99 | Available now

The attractive turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite variant is also still in stock at the official Nintendo Store and, as with the deal above, will be delivered to your door free.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Grey | £199.99 | Available now

The grey Switch Lite, which is ideal for those gamers who desire a more mature aesthetic, is also available at the official Nintendo Store. Free delivery is included in the price.View Deal

The perfect game to play in lockdown on Nintendo Switch Lite? That has to be the brand new and super fabulous Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For the very best prices on the game, be sure to check out today's top deals below.