PSVR 2 – I'm buying Sony's next-gen VR headset to play these 5 games

I loved the PSVR experience but I wished there were better games. With PSVR 2 it looks like my wish has been granted

Sony PSVR 2 VR headset
(Image credit: Sony)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

I was an early buyer of the first generation PSVR, and as much as I loved it I also felt that it was more of a trailer than the actual finished thing. PSVR 2 looks like it's the VR I've longed to play thanks to its vastly improved resolution and power. But of course what really matters on any gaming platform is the games, so I'm delighted to see that there are already plenty of games that I really want to play. Here are five games that'll have me waving my credit card on the PSVR 2 launch day.

1. Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Horizon: Call of the Mountain PSVR 2 game

(Image credit: Sony)

I love the Horizon series, and what I love about it in particular is the epic scale of, well, everything. Some of the creatures are truly terrifying, and there's something deeply wonderful about looking up at a Tallneck. So the prospect of experiencing that in VR is enormously exciting, Some of my favourite VR moments on PS4 have been about that sense of scale, and Aloy's world is the perfect partner for PSVR 2.

2. Ghostbusters VR

Ghostbusters VR PSVR 2 game

(Image credit: Sony)

It's fair to say me and Ghostbusters have a history: I played the first Ghostbusters game back in the 1980s. It's safe to say that the VR version is a bit more advanced, and from the footage I've seen so far it does a great job of capturing the essence of what ghostbusting actually feels like – although if you have a first-gen PSVR the ghost game in Playroom VR is really fun too for much the same reason. Ghosts and monsters are great in VR because the suspense and jump scares really get you. 

3. Resident Evil Remake / Resident Evil Village

Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 4 PSVR 2 game

(Image credit: Capcom)

I'll be honest. I lasted about ten minutes in the VR mode of Resident Evil 7. It was just too much – quite literally in my face. But I'm hoping I'll be brave enough for these two. It's unclear how much VR will actually be in the Resident Evil 4 remake – the announcement promises "supported content" for PSVR 2, which makes it sound like it isn't the entire game – but Resident Evil Village is being remade with support for motion control, eye tracking and 3D audio.

4. Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx PSVR 2 game

(Image credit: Valve)

This one's a rumour rather than an announced release, but the existence of a PSVR 2 version of the PC exclusive is apparently an open secret in the games industry. I hope so, because the Half-Life games are among the most important, most immersive and most enjoyable games I've ever played and this one's been out long enough that porting it to to PSVR 2 isn't going to damage sales of Valve or Oculus headsets.

5. Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 PSVR 2 game

(Image credit: sony)

We know that GT7's developer is very, very keen on VR, and this is highly likely to be an early blockbuster release for PSVR 2. The non-VR version is already out and it's brilliant, but being able to play it on PSVR 2 would make it even more immersive and exciting. With the main game finished that should hopefully mean the dev team can turn their talents to Sony's headset in time for the hardware launch later this year.

