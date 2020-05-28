PS5 news: Sony just signalled imminent PlayStation 5 reveal

The PS5 is hotly rumoured to be unveiled on Wednesday, June 3. According to noted games journalist Jeff Grubb, a "whole slate" of games is set to be previewed on this date, and while there's been no confirmation of an official console reveal, as the year drags on the opportunities narrow.

If the PS5 wants to start generating hype for its Holiday 2020 launch date, it needs to reveal itself sooner rather than later, before anticipation turns to frustration and apathy.

However, we've had several hints from Sony itself and many leakers, each suggesting the PS5 reveal is on its way. For starters, the PS5's website has been updated. The last time it was updated, according to our sibling publication GamesRadar, was just after PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny's developer-focused announcement of the PS5's capabilities. A new update so close to the rumoured reveal date has provided added weight to Jeff Grubb's prediction.

The site, like Microsoft's Xbox Series X pre-order page, provides a few details on what the PS5 is capable of. First and foremost, Sony emphasises the console's "lightning-fast speed", with "a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do."

Other features mentioned are "stunning games" and "breathtaking immersion", although very little of substance is said of either.

The looter-slasher game Godfall will debut as a PS5 exclusive later this year (Image credit: Counterplay Games)

The mention of "stunning games" is interesting, considering the games are rumoured to be the next part of the PS5's reveal strategy. Microsoft recently got into hot water during its third-party games launch trailer, which was advertised as "gameplay". However, most of the trailers consisted of in-engine cinematics.

Some of the most impressive next-generation gameplay we've seen so far comes from Fortnite creator Epic Games showing off its Unreal Engine 5, running live on a PS5. This latest iteration of Unreal Engine, set to arrive on both consoles in 2021, demonstrated a technical demo of a game that won't be released, showcasing the next generation console's incredible ability to handle massive, photorealistic environments with no loading times.

A snapshot from Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 reveal. (Image credit: Epic Games)

We don't take this small update on its own as cast-iron confirmation an announcement is imminent. However, there's more, as Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki, writing for Bloomberg, confirms Sony is planning a "digital event to showcase games for the next-generation PlayStation 5 console" according to their anonymous sources.

Scoop with @6d6f636869 - Sony is planning a PlayStation 5 game reveal event for next Wednesday, June 3. Gotta include the now-standard caveat that plans can change abruptly during a pandemic, but this date is more firm than previous rumors https://t.co/imptQiw5KpMay 27, 2020

With a little over a week to the prospective June 3 date, some gamers are feeling anxious at the lack of noise from the Sony camp in comparison to Xbox's numerous slick presentations.

While we have had a blog post revealing the next-generation DualSense controller and a tech-heavy presentation from Cerny, we don't even know what the PS5 will look like when it hits shelves in just a few months' time. By contrast, the Xbox Series X design was revealed to us over six months ago.

Can Sony pull frustrated gamers back into the fold at this late stage? We'll only have to wait until next week to find out.

