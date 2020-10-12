PS5 console teardown video reveals FUTURISTIC PlayStation 5 hardware

The Best TV for Sony PS5 (Image credit: Sony / LG) The best TV to partner with the Sony PS5 is the LG CX. In our LG CX review we gave the TV a maximum score of 5 stars and, it was so highly rated, it actually won Best Gaming TV at the T3 Awards 2020. Naturally, the LG CX, which is available in a range of sizes, now also sits top of our best gaming TV guide, too. If you're looking for a TV upgrade to get the best out of the PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles, then the LG CX is T3's top choice. View the best LG CX deals available right now

The wait for the Sony PS5 is nearly over. We've gotten word of several new PS5 games ahead of its release as eager fans struggle to find a PS5 pre-order to lock in. But the most intriguing aspect of the new system may very well be its composition.

Sony saw fit to offer a lengthy breakdown video showing off some of the more intriguing aspects we aren't as familiar with just yet – namely, the way the console breaks down.

Across the seven-minute teardown, Yasuhiro Ootori, head of Sony's mechanical design for PS5, takes viewers through the various aspects of the console. A close-up look at the system reveals a litany of intriguing tidbits that weren’t previously known.

Though Sony has been forthcoming about the PS5's internals, this is the first truly thorough teardown we've gotten that goes into great detail about the system's internal parts and how it can shift from vertical orientation to horizontal.

It turns out that the PS5 utilizes a base positioned with a single screw for the system when positioned vertically. For those who want to store the console horizontally, the base is simply clipped to the system's side.

Usefully, the curved white panels on either side of the PS5's internals actually slide off. This makes it simple to clean out the PS5 and inspect it for any anomalies. Near the top of the system after removing the panels are two separate dust receptacles that may be emptied at users' convenience. The system's main cooling fan is also immediately revealed when removing the white panels.

Ootori also demonstrates that the back of the PS5 is designed specifically to direct air out of the console. Sony has spoken at length about its efforts to direct cooling methods over the past, especially in a bid to keep them quieter than how the PS4 Pro ran originally.

The PS5 is set to debut on November 12 for $499, with a Digital Edition for $399. It'll roll out in the US first, and then launch across the rest of the world on November 19. Then, we'll be able to have a closer look at what to expect from the latest addition to the PlayStation family.

