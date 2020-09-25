PS5 back in stock TODAY - here's how to lock-in your pre-order

Today is a big day for gamers in both the UK and the USA – that's because Sony PS5 pre-orders are coming back in stock at GAME and GameStop respectively.

Ever since PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders opened up ahead of their November launch, retailers have been selling out at record-breaking rates, so the fact that these retailers are going to have more stock today comes as a welcome boon.

And especially so as PS5 pre-orders (as well as Xbox Series X) have been so chaotic so far, which is something that Microsoft and Sony have acknowledged.

Earlier this week, Sony apologised in the wake of the first round or pre-orders, and promised that there would be enough to satisfy demand come launch day. It also added that there would be more chances to pre-order in a just matter of days.

Well that day is here, with a restock of sorts giving the following retailers in the US and UK an opportunity to offer more PS5 pre-orders – with some caveats.

GameStop

GameStop is opening up pre-orders again today, but has a big caveat: you must go to brick-and-mortar stores to place them, and it's taking pre-orders for the standard edition (with a disc drive) only. The second point to note is that a PS5 launch day delivery isn't guaranteed, with customers getting their consoles up to two weeks after the PS5's release. View Deal

GameStop hasn't officially confirmed that PS5 pre-orders are re-opening, but reputed Twitter leaker Wario64 reports that the retailer will be taking in-store pre-orders only during its usual operating hours. Don't expect reservations; Wario 64 adds that not all locations will be offering them due to over-promising last week.

More info:•Preorders available during normal GameStop hours•PS5s expected to arrive within a week of launch•Pulse Headset/DualSense Charging not available to preorder with Friday's PS5•Some stores may not be doing reservations if they over-reserved last week https://t.co/PEzeiCaoNdSeptember 23, 2020

If you have your sights set on the PS5 Digital Edition, you'll want to skip a trip to the store, as it's solely the standard disc drive model that will be up for grabs. Delivery isn't guaranteed for launch day either, with a potential week or two wait after the big day.

Likewise, if you were hoping to pre-order PS5 accessories, you'll have to look elsewhere. Neither the PULSE 3D wireless headset or the DualSense Charging Station will be available to order today.

GAME

UK retailer GAME is set to open up PS5 pre-orders this morning for both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. The retailer will be taking online pre-orders only. Confirmation of today's restock comes from GAME itself, and it's advised customers to watch the website from late morning. View Deal

GAME has taken to Twitter to confirm that PS5 pre-orders will be opening up again today. It's stressed that pre-orders are limited to online only, and while it hasn't given PS5 fans a definitive time to check the website, it's narrowed it down to "late morning".

Stock will be online only.September 24, 2020

Stock will be limited – as you'd expect – but you can get your hands on both the standard and digital editions of the console.

GAME has encouraged customers to watch the website, but it's probably prudent to check in on its Twitter account too, so you don't run the risk of missing anything.

