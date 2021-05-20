Prime Members can get an Echo Dot for just $1 ahead of Prime Day. Here's how...

Amazon is offering their ever popular Echo Dot 3rd Gen at an incredible price of just $1 for all new Echo device customers with the purchase of one month of Amazon Music Unlimited – a $7.99 value.

You read that right. For just $10, new Echo device buyers will get one of Amazon's best smart speakers – the Echo Dot 3rd Gen – for a mere $1 when they also sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited.

The offer is a limited time deal ahead of Prime Day and Memorial Day, offering the Echo Dot 3rd Gen at it's lowest price ever. Along with Amazon Music Unlimited, users have access to over 70 million songs, completely ad-free, along with the gambit of features the Echo Dot offers.

Home voice controls, weather alerts, scheduling, you name it and it's there. Essentially, you're just buying Amazon Music Unlimited, so if you're a fan of music than this deal is a no brainer.

The deal is only $10 and gets you the Echo Dot 3rd Gen (a $40 value) plus access to over 70 million songs. What are you waiting for?

Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Amazon Music Unlimited Now: $8.98 | Was: $47.98 | Savings: $39 (81%)

Amazon is offering an Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker for just $1 when you purchase one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. The offer is only available to new Echo device customers and Prime Members, so be sure to sign up for Prime if you aren't a member just yet!View Deal

