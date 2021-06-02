Prime Day TV deals show up early! Get a Smart TV for $99 at Amazon

It looks like Amazon Prime Day TV deals are showing up early this year, thanks to the recent announcement that Prime Day is slated for June 21st and June 22nd. In celebration of the announcement, Amazon is offering some must-see discounts on their Fire TVs ahead of the main event.

Starting as low as $99, shoppers can get themselves a sleek new Fire TV on sale at Prime Day prices. A solid budget-ranged Smart TV, Amazon's Fire TVs offer a solid Smart TV experience at very affordable prices. These deals make the offers even sweet with upwards of 40% off select sizes.

Until we start to see more of the best Prime Day deals show up, this little surprise will have to hold us over. If Prime Day 2021 turns out to be anything like last year, more early deals like this will be showing up soon. Be sure to keep an eye on Amazon over the next couple of weeks for more deals!

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24 inch HD Fire TV

Now: $99 | Was: $169.99 | Savings: $70 (41%)

The smallest of Amazon's Insignia Fire TVs, the 24" is receiving the largest discount of the group. On sale for just $99, grab this Smart TV at its best price of the year so far, even beating last year's Prime Day price.View Deal

Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39 inch HD Fire TV

Now: $219.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $30 (12%)

On sale for just $219.99, the 39 inch Fire TV is getting a modest $30 taken off for the month of May. It's definitely not the biggest price cut this TV has seen, but it's a solid offer none the less.

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32 inch HD Fire TV (2020)

Now: $129.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $70 (35%)

Toshiba's line of Fire TVs is also getting some sizeable discounts, with the 32 inch dropping down to just $129.99. It's a great price on a Smart TV that features DTS TruSurround for an enhanced audio playback.

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50 inch 4K UHD Fire TV

Now: $309.99 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $120 (28%)

The most fully-featured TV on this list, the 50 inch Toshiba Fire TV features full UHD 4K playback with Dobly Vision DTS Vitrual-X compatibility. For the price, this deal just can't be beat and gets you a solid 4K TV on sale super cheap.

