New Polar Grit X adventure smartwatch is after the success of Garmin Fenix 6 with new features (but bad timing)

Polar has picked the worst time to launch its otherwise exciting sounding new adventure outdoor watch, the Polar Grit X, much like how Fitbit chose the same time to announce the new Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS. The Polar Grit X is aimed at "outdoor enthusiasts" who want to "push their boundaries", but given the current circumstances, it might be a bit of a push to sell a smartwatch for lovers of the Great Outdoors.

• Buy the Polar Grit X directly from Polar, prices from £379

Regardless of the bad timing, the Polar Grit X has a few tricks up in its sleeve, like the new Hill Splitter feature that "automatically detects uphill and downhill segments and delivers detailed ascent/descent performance reporting after each session." This will come in handy for all those hard core trail runners and even beginners who would like to better understand their performance on the hills. Once we are allowed back out, that is.

There is also the new FuelWise smart fuelling assistant that can deliver "tailored, automatic nutrition and water refuelling reminders required to maintain proper energy and hydration through even the longest sessions."

Polar Grit X: image gallery

The Polar Grit X is available to buy now at Polar for £379 in sizes Small and Medium/Large.

There are two strap-colours available (standard straps): black and olive-green.

Black, white and green silicon accessory bands are available for £26.50.

Green Tundra, Red Paracord, and Blue Paracord textile accessory bands are available for £36.

Leather accessory band is available for £44.50.

Combat the elements with the new Polar Grit X (Image credit: Polar)

Polar Grit X: battery life and build

The Polar Grit X features US military-grade standard (MIL-STD-810G) construction, designed to "endure the roughest conditions". The watch is rather light, although not super light considering the circumstances, but definitely lighter than the new Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000.

As for battery life, the Polar Grit X can deliver up to 40 hours of continuous tracking with all features fully activated, and even up to 100 hours via multiple power save options. This power save function sounds similar to Suunto's FusedTrack and Garmin's UltraTrac feature: it probably only checks GPS signal occasionally and turns off the optical HR sensor in order to save on battery juice.

The Polar Grit X is a trail runner's wet dream (Image credit: Polar)

Polar Grit X: other features

Other new additions in the new Polar Grit X include Komoot integration for route sourcing and turn-by-turn guidance, as well as current and 2-day weather forecasts for easier planning and on-the-go updates as conditions evolve.

Other features included: