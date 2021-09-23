Nintendo kicks off Blockbuster Sale with great deals on Mario Odyssey, Zelda, and more

Sales on Nintendo games don't come around too often. So when they do, you really want to take advantage as it could be a long while before another arrives. With a new Nintendo Direct dropping later today, the Switch maker has announced a host of deals across its extensive library - including on a number of its first-party titles.

The offers begin at 33% off the standard price, going up to an enticing 80% for Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - a charming JPRG that was ported to Nintendo Switch in 2019. Aside from this, Lego DC Super-Villains is available for 75% cheaper than normal. I had a blast playing through this action-adventure/platformer, which features the likes of Mark Hamill and Tara Strong reprising their iconic roles as The Joker and Harley Quinn, respectively. Even Zachary Levi turns up as Shazam in the DLC packs.

Additionally, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening are being cut by 33% - a decent deal if you haven't tried either of these brilliant experiences. Mario Odyssey in particular is hands down one of the best games on Switch. Sonic Mania is available for half price too, and well worth your time.

A number of the highlights from the sale can be found below:

Super Mario Odyssey – 33%

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 33%

Splatoon 2 – 33%

51 Worldwide Games – 30%

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 33%

Overcooked Special Edition – 75%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 40%

Sonic Mania – 50%

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 50%

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – 33%

Persona 5 Strikers – 35%

Mortal Kombat 11 – 60%

Lego DC Super-Villains – 75%

Doom Slayers Collection – 40%

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – 80%

Rune Factory 4 Special – 30%

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – 40%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 25%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 35%

Metro: Last Light Redux – 65%

Borderlands Legendary Collection – 60%

BioShock: The Collection – 60%

In total, there will be over 300 games receiving a price cut for a limited period. Which games do you think stand out from the list? I'm tempted to pick up BioShock: The Collection myself at 60% off.

The Nintendo Blockbuster Sale begins on September 23rd from 06:00 PT / 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT and will run until October 3rd at 02:59 PT / 05:59 ET / 09:59 GMT. Check out below for the best deals on Nintendo Switch models today: