New Sony Xperia confirmed – is this the comeback fans have been waiting for?

Sony has officially unveiled that an "Xperia New Product Announcement" is incoming, with a launch event scheduled for 25 October, 2021 at 23:00 EDT (that's 12:00 JST).

Higher-res poster pic.twitter.com/v8Et9rLnHFOctober 12, 2021 See more

The news was surfaced by Twitter user Alvin, who posted up an official poster from Sony that revealed that there was going to be a new Xperia product announcement, when that announcement will be, and also where people can watch it (Sony's YouTube channel to be precise).

What this could be is 100 per cent unclear at this stage. There is no evidence to suggest anything. It could be a phone, or it might not be. It could be a tablet, for example, or a smartwatch.

Even if it is a phone, which is most likely, we have no idea what type of phone it is. Is it a new flagship Xperia? We just don't know.

Many Sony Xperia fans will hope that it is a new phone, though, and one that returns Sony to the top table in terms of smartphone manufacture.

T3 has reviewed plenty of Sony Xperia phones over the past few years, including the Sony Xperia 1, Sony Xperia 5, Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, and while each handset has been quality, none have exploded in terms of mass market popularity.

Could this new Sony Xperia device propel Sony back to the top table of smartphone makers? Here's hoping so.

We'll report back in when we have more information.