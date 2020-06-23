New Hamilton BelowZero is the watch of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Hamilton has announced the new BelowZero, a titanium timepiece inspired by a unique watch built for the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, Tenet.

The watch is available in two versions, with only the pointer of the second hand differing between the two (one is red, one is blue), and each is limited to 888 examples. Hamilton chose that number as a palindromic nod to the Tenet title.

As for the watch, Hamilton was tasked with making a unique timepiece for the film, which it chose to base on the Khaki Navy BelowZero. Although that exact watch isn’t going into mass products – only a few dozen were made as film props – Hamilton’s new BelowZero is similar in its design, but lacks the digital display of the movie prop.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

The watch has a large, all-black 46mm titanium case with matching black dial and rubber strap. The dial is complemented by black hour and minute hands coated with dark grey Super-LumiNova for stealthy nighttime visibility.

Power comes from an H-10 caliber automatic mechanical movement with an impressive 80 hours of power reserve, and the timepiece is fronted by sapphire crystal. Water resistance is 100 bar (which is a heart 1,000 metres), and the recommended retail price is £1,890.

The watch comes in unique packaging created by Tenet production designer Nathan Crowley, and matches the second hand colour (red or blue, depending on which you choose).

In cinemas from July 31, Tenet is a spy drama starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine. Hamilton has previously created ‘The Murph’ watch featured in Nolan’s Interstellar.