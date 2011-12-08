My Xbox Live iOS app launched for Apple iPhone and iPad

Microsoft launches a new My Xbox Live application for iOS devices following the recent arrival of the revamped Xbox Live Dashboard and WP7 app

Following the release of the new Xbox Live Dashboard, Microsoft has outed a new Xbox Live iOS application allowing users to edit their gamer profiles remotely.



Compatible with Apple's array of iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices the new iOS application, dubbed My Xbox Live, lands as a surprise sibling to the newly released Windows Phone app Xbox Live Companion, albeit with reduced features and abilities.



My Xbox Live iOS App Features



Available to download now from the iTunes App Store the Xbox Live linking mobile app allows users to remotely doctor their gamer avatars, compare achievements with fellow gamers and fully manage their friends lists.



Despite sporting a rather cheeky Windows Phone styled UI the iOS does not offer the ability to search, play and control content stored on users' Xbox 360 consoles direct from the smartphone unlike its WP7 Companion app counterpart.



Will the arrival of the My Xbox Live iOS app further enhance your Xbox experience or simply offer a brief novelty factor? Let us know what you think via the comments box below.



Via: CVG

