Moto Razr 2 looks like it's getting a much-needed revamp to take on Galaxy Z Flip

Motorola is busy working on a follow-up to its foldable clamshell, the Moto Razr, which debuted earlier this year to a lukewarm response thanks to its very hefty $1,500 price tag and not-quite premium specs.

Its competition in the foldable ring was the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which shot itself in the foot by rushing to market with a plethora of issues, and the Galaxy Z Flip – a stylish clamshell starting at the £1,300 mark. But recent leaks have suggested that Motorola's follow-up could give the revamped and 5G-capable Galaxy Z Flip 5G a run for its money, if it plays its cards right; and streamlining the design is a good place to start.

Twitter leaker Evan Blass has come through once again with renders of the Moto Razr 2 – which he says is being dubbed the Motorola Razr 5G – offering a more in-depth look at the device than the brief peek we had at the start of the month.

Blass uploaded a 360 degree gif of the handset, showing off all of the angles, the folding mechanism, and the display. As per the images he shared previously, the fingerprint scanner is gone from the chin, which has been slimmed down but is still larger than the Galaxy Z Flip's bottom bezel; however Motorola has gone for a different design with its clamshell, and unless it overhauls how the top and bottom halves meet, that's going to be difficult to get around.

Ultimately, the hasn't had any drastic changes from the Moto Razr, but with something as finicky as a foldable smartphone, streamlining the existing design for the 5G variant seems to be a safe bet; after all, Samsung hasn't reinvented the Galaxy Z Flip for its 5G version.

However, it seems that the Moto Razr 5G might still have its niggles, with Blass indicating that battery life could still be an issue. Unless Motorola cuts the price to reflect the hardware limitations, it's going to have a hard time going up against the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but if it can iron out the kinks and hit the sweet spot with the price, then it could give Samsung a real run for its money.