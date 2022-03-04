Morgan Super 3 closer look: Morgan enters the Jet Age with the all-aluminium sports car

Three-wheeled automobiles straddle a broad range of abilities. On the one hand, you have the eccentric outliers like the Reliant Robin and the Sinclair C5, weary from decades of punchlines. On the other, you have the raucous performance-focused machines with aggressive names like the Campagna T-Rex and the Polaris Slingshot, both of which are little more than superbikes with a spare tyre. Somewhere in the middle is the progenitor of them all, the Morgan Three Wheeler.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

First introduced in 1909, Morgan’s three wheelers were a niche pursuit, then as now. Morgan wasn’t alone in doggedly following the format, correctly ascertaining that putting the driven wheel at the rear and steering with two wheels up front was better for traction and stability. The first batch survived until the 50s, in both stripped down sports form and rather more staid and sober grand tourer trim.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

The idea was revived a decade ago, and the modern 3 Wheeler model was born. It was much loved by eccentrics and masochists, for it took a certain amount of fortitude and strength of character to potter about in this spirited little machine, bereft of any weather protection (let alone the integral safety structure of a modern car). Plans to electrify the 3 Wheeler sadly stalled at the concept phase, and the last petrol-powered model rolled off the Malvern line in 2021.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Now the icon is back. The all-new Super 3 marks a number of departures for Morgan. For a start, it’s an all-aluminium monocoque, the company’s first. And while it could never be called contemporary, the Super 3 looks like it has rolled off the set of some retro-future, steampunk-infused, alternative history sci-fi film. From the exposed suspension struts to the smooth hubcaps, the lights and mirrors on slender stalks and the relentless simplicity of the design, it is bolder looking than any Morgan before it, while also being beautifully detailed.

(Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

Another innovation is the sheer depth of customisation. The Super 3 has accessories and enhancements coming out of its vents, and you can choose everything from race-inspired graphics to clip-on suitcases and natty driving outfits.

Not only that, it bears Morgan’s first ever digital dashboard, cunningly disguised to look like a console from a 1960s fighter jet. You’ll still need to have cast iron reserves of self-esteem to get behind the wheel, because it’s awfully exposed. However, once you’ve squeezed in, the zippy 1.5-litre Ford engine, featherweight body, and snappy gearchange should all combine to make the tiresome opinions of others utterly redundant. This will be a car to savour.

Morgan Super 3 is available from £41,995. Read more at Morgan-Motor.com.