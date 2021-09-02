Microsoft will launch new Windows 11 hardware on September 22

Microsoft is going to unleash new hardware at an event on September 22. On a mostly blank web page the company invites one and all to join to “see what’s next”. In the image is a shot of a Surface, so at a guess at least one new model of that range.

This will be an important event for the company. Windows 11 is coming soon and having some hardware to showcase it will be important. I’ve already written quite a bit about the problems Microsoft faces with the roll out of Windows 11. It will be the company’s most restrictive operating system, when it has previously prided itself on supporting hardware that goes way back.

The event may not just be about Windows hardware though, with The Verge suggesting that we could see an updated version of the Surface Duo, the phone which promised much and was met with a considerable lack of interest from the general public. With Samsung’s new foldables upping the game, Microsoft’s folding phone will need a bit more than two screens on one device to break through. Certainly the rumoured hardware specs of a Snapdragon 888, with 5G could be a good basis to build on.

In terms of laptops we might see a Surface Book update and a new Surface Pro for consumers. We should expect to see a lot of new hardware from manufacturers hoping to leap on the Windows 11 hype train. With so many existing computers being shut out of Windows 11, there is clearly an effort to get people to upgrade their hardware. Although I suspect that for the vast majority of users it’s more likely they will stick with the much-loved Windows 10 until they naturally need to upgrade.