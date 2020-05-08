Memorial Day sale at B&H Photo takes $50 off the Ryzen 9 3900X, savings on Ryzen 5 & Ryzen 7

Memorial Day sales are starting to drop and we've found an excellent deal on some of the AMD Ryzen processors. Right now at B&H Photo you can save up to $50 on an AMD Ryzen CPU, with deals on the Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9 series CPUs.

Released in 2017, AMD's Ryzen series processors we're the companies first step into the AM4 platform and Zen 2 architecture. Bringing a massive – and well needed – upgrade to AMD's multi-threading capabilities and single-core processing power, AMD was finally able to step up to Intel and deliver an excellent mid-ranged and high-end CPU.

Available in 6-Core, 8-Core, 12-Core, and 16-Core models, the AMD Ryzen CPUs are ready to tackle everything from 1080p to 4K gaming. Streamer's and professionals will want to direct their attention to the Ryzen 9 3900X which is currently $50 off!

B&H Photo Added Value Deals

Best AMD Ryzen Deals

Ryzen Deals: AMD Ryzen 5 Deals

An excellent entry into AMD's AM4 Zen 2 architecture, the Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 3600X CPUs are perfect for budget builds and mid-ranged system's looking to handle 1080p gaming without issue. Paired with the right GPU, the Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core CPU handles most modern and next gen titles at up to 1440p, but to get a little extra performance you'll want to check out the Ryzen 7 8-Core or Ryzen 9 12-Core models to really make your PC sing.

The performance gains on the Ryzen 5 3600X versus the Ryzen 5 3600 are fairly minimal (around a 5% increase), so anyone looking to save a little extra cash can feel good going with the Ryzen 5 3600 if you just need a solid CPU.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4GHz 6-Core AM4 Processor | Was: $225 | Now: $160 | Save $65 at B&H Photo

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 3.6GHz 6-Core AM4 Processor | Was: $279 | Now: $195 | Save $84 at B&H Photo

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz (4.2GHz Boost) 6-Core AM4 Processor | Was: $199 | Now: $175 | Save $25 at B&H Photo

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz (4.4GHz Boost) 6-Core AM4 Processor | Was: $239 | Now: $205 | Save $34 at B&H Photo

Ryzen Deals: Best AMD Ryzen 7 Deals

If you're looking for a CPU that's a little more future proof, stepping up to the Ryzen 7 is the right choice. Many newer titles are going to take full advantage of 8-Core and 12-Core processors, and as we step into the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X and the more recently shown off Playstation 5 you'll want to make sure you have a CPU that can be ready down the road.

The Ryzen 7 3800X features a slightly higher based clock speed, so for only $30 extra you can get bumped up to the Ryzen 7 3800X's 3.9Ghz clock speed out of the box in comparison to Ryzen 7 3700X's 3.6Ghz.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz (4.4GHz Boost) 8-Core AM4 Processor | Was: $320 | Now: $295 | Save $250 at B&H Photo

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 3.9GHz (4.5GHz Boost) 8-Core AM4 Processor | Was: $379 | Now: $339 | Save $40 at B&H Photo

Ryzen Deals: AMD Ryzen 9 Deals

AMD's flagship Ryzen processor, the Ryzen 3900X 12-Core and Ryzen 3950X 16-Core CPUs are the king of the crop when it comes to AMD processors. Paired with a proper GPU and at least 16GB of RAM, you'll be ready to go for 4K gaming in some of the most demanding games.

With the Ryzen 9 3900X on sale this is definitely the better value to go for, but if you're looking to pull out all the stops and make your gaming PC the best it can be grab a Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core processor. If you're looking for something that'll handle games like Doom Eternal or the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 this is the processor to go with!

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.8GHz (4.6Ghz Boost) 12-Core AM4 Processor | Was: $483 | Now: $433 | Save $50 at B&H Photo

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 3.5GHz (4.7GHz Boost) 16-Core AM4 Processor | $723 at B&H Photo

Memorial Day Sales at B&H Photo

