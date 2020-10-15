MASSIVE Prime Day TV deal save 31% off this five-star Samsung QLED 75-inch TV – FOR 4 HOURS ONLY!

There are some fantastic home theater upgrades to be found in the best Prime Day deals this year, and you're looking right at one of the juiciest of all. Samsung's Q90T is the company's highest-end 4K TV of 2020, giving you the brightest HDR, the most impressive contrast, and the fanciest processing… and Amazon has cut huge money off the 75-inch model. But only until 11pm PDT on October 14!

The Q90T is a QLED TV, which is a screen technology that uses bright LED lights behind a layer of 'Quantum Dots' that add the colour. QLED is famous for its vibrant, wide colour range, giving everything an extra-luxurious feeling – coupled with the extreme brightness of Samsung's sets, the punch this TV packs when paired with 4K HDR video has to be seen to be believed.

In our maximum five-star Samsung Q90T review, we said: "[Its] pictures look downright spectacular. It's the best 4K LCD TV of 2020, blowing us away with its gorgeous, rich HDR images and deep blacks that can make you forget you're not watching an OLED at times. This is a best-in-class TV."

Local dimming is used by the Q90T to help it give both bright highlights and deep blacks – this means the backlight can actually turn itself down in specific areas that need to be darker than bright areas nearby.

That's partnered with Samsung excellent image processing, which helps to make sure that 4K video really gets to show off its detail level, while HD video is upscaled to 4K really impressively, looking nearly like native 4K when it's a high-quality video.

That's crucial if you're going for a set this big, because there's nowhere for imperfect images to hide at 75 inches! But you'll be 100% impressed here – the technology is based on what Samsung is using for the upscaling on its 8K TVs, so only going to 4K is easy!

This is also one of the few TVs around that supports all of the key features of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, including Variable Refresh Rate and (more importantly) 4K at 120fps.

This 75-inch 4K QLED TV uses a direct backlight for brighter HDR images, with localised dimming for rich, deep black levels still. Samsung's Quantum 4K processor is excellent at handling detail and motion. Object Tracking Sound also makes the sound move around the set to match what's happening on-screen, making it more immersive. This offers ends at 11pm PDT on October 14.View Deal

