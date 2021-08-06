Has Pure Electric found a way to make a great e-bike for under £1,000?

It's Cycle to Work Day today in the UK, and as if to celebrate, there's a brand new electric bike launching for under £1,000: the Pure Flux One. According to research by Bosch, '50% of Britons are considering buying an e-bike' right now, and I can see this one being near the top of a lot of people's lists. Pure Electric has rightly forged a reputation for quality and value in the scooter world and this is its first venture into bicycles.

Normally I'd be a bit dubious about an electric bike that costs less than a grand – okay, it's £999 to be precise – but given it's Pure Electric, this could be a winner.

I have to say, I haven't seen an electric bike like this for quite some time – not since the old Gtech eBike City. That's been a consistently massive seller for years, thanks to its price – £995 – and the fact it comes from a reputable brand, so people trust that it won't fall to bits. Obviously, Pure Electric wants to repeat the trick, but with slightly cooler styling – ie: it is black rather than white – and disc brakes instead of the old-school calliper ones used by Gtech's e-bike.

Primarily, the Pure Flux One is all about convenience and simplicity. There are no gears to change, although there are three levels of assistance, delivering a maximum of 15, 20 or 25km/h respectively (9, 12.5 or 15.5mph). Pure Electric promises that the bike doesn't start 'fighting back' once you reach the top assisted speed, which would be another improvement over the Gtech eBike City.

Instead of a traditional chain, there's a belt drive. This means no oily marks on your trousers, and should also keep the bike extra quiet. Gtech's bike also has this.

The overall look of the bike is 'hybrid', which basically means moderately sporty styling but with flat handlebars, flat-'n'-wide pedals and a relaxed, upright riding position. The wheels aren't too narrow and are described as being puncture resistant, which is another handy bonus feature.

The battery is unusually compact, and attaches to the frame of the bike instead of being housed inside it. This doesn't exactly look slick, but because the battery is so small and light – just 1.35kg – you can whip it off pop it in a bag when you're parked up, which should help make it a lot less attractive to would-be thieves. Again, this is exactly the same as the Gtech City's approach.

The down side of the battery being so compact is that the range is only 25 miles. However, that should be more than adequate for the kind of urban cruising Pure Electric has in mind. You can also recharge it to 80% of capacity in just three hours or fully charge it in five.

Overall weight is 17.5kg. Pure Electric describes this as 'light', which is perhaps pushing it a bit, but if you're reasonably strong, it should make it possible to carry the Pure Flux One up steps without suffering cardiac arrest.

The bike only comes in one size, which Pure Electric is pushing as a benefit, because getting a bike made more specifically for your height is 'confusing' apparently – er, okay. The Pure Flux One will suit riders from 5’7” / 1.7m to 6’2” / 1.88m, with a bit of saddle height adjustment.

Overall, the Pure Flux One looks like a winning proposition, mainly due to its cheap-by-e-bike-standards pricing and Pure Electric's rep. There's a two-year warranty (three years on the frame and forks) and it should be easy to service. Pure Electric has its own little network of service centres too, which is another good selling point.

Pure Electric are sending in a Flux One for review – whether it's an out and out winner will come down to what the riding experience is like, and the quality of key components such as the wheels, grips and saddle. But even without having tried it out yet, this looks and sounds like a great value e-bike. I expect it to sell really well – it's basically a cooler Gtech eBike City, with disc brakes and newer technology, which sounds like a winning formula to me.