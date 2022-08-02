Lenovo is offering exclusive student discounts on laptops throughout August

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If student discounts on laptops are on your Back to School shopping list this year, Lenovo is offering some great deals for parents, teachers, and students alike.

During the BackLenovo Back to School sale (opens in new tab), shoppers who verify their academic eligibility using ID.me can get upwards of an extra 10% off or more on select Lenovo laptops, 2-in-1's and Chromebooks ahead of the Fall semester.

On top of that, shoppers who use the coupon code BTS2022 at checkout can take advantage of additional savings on their purchase. Using this coupon code, Lenovo will take an extra $25 off $500, $40 off $750, $60 off $1000, and $100 off $1500+ purchases

Offering some of the best student laptops (opens in new tab) available, Lenovo offers a great range of budget-friendly machines for students of all ages. But students aren't the only ones who receive exclusive savings.

Teachers and parents as well can take advantage of exclusive offers on some of Lenovo's best laptops (opens in new tab) including the ever popular ThinkPad X1 Gen 3 tablets and the more modestly priced Lenovo 10e Chromebook – which is currently on sale for just $99.99! (opens in new tab)

Lenovo's Back to School sale is active over the next two weeks, ending August 14th with a slew of doorbuster deals that can save upwards of 70% off select laptops.

For students hoping to score a cheap laptop on sale ahead of the new school year, this is the Back to School sale to check out.

