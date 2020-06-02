The best Leesa mattress discount codes and deals in June 2020

If you've been hunting for the cheapest Leesa mattress prices, we can help you out. Read on for the very best Leesa mattress discount codes and deals in June 2020. And there are some great offers on right now.

In the Leesa store, the Memorial Day sale is still going strong, with up to $400 off mattresses for a limited time. Plus, don't forget that Leesa mattresses come with a 100-night, risk-free trial. If, after your 100 nights, you don't love your new mattress, Leesa will give you a full refund and collect the mattress for free. It's the best way to make sure you end up with the best mattress possible.

Leesa mattress deals | Up to $300 off mattresses at Leesa.com

The original Leesa mattress boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 20,000 user reviews; while the premium Leesa Luxury Hybrid has also won rave reviews from customers. You can get up to $300 off these award-winning mattresses right now. View Deal

More of the best Leesa mattress prices

There are three Leesa mattresses to choose from. The Leesa Original mattress is a 10-inch, foam-based, medium mattress. It's the cheapest Leesa mattress you can buy, and it’s also the lightest. Prefer a hybrid mattress? Choose the mid-range, medium Leesa Hybrid. It's 11 inches deep, and made from foam and pocket springs for even better pressure relief on your hips and shoulders. Finally, the premium Leesa Legend mattress (medium firm) offers the most advanced support of the range, with an extra layer of micro-pocket springs.

Here are today's best Leesa mattress prices for all models – you don't even need a Leesa mattress discount code to claim the cheap mattress deals below.

Leesa mattress price: How much is a Leesa mattress?

The budget and mid-range Leesa mattresses are priced competitively, generally coming in cheaper than their bed-in-a-box rivals. However, the flagship Leesa Legend mattress is comparatively expensive.

At full price in the US, the cheapest Leesa mattress – the Leesa Original – costs $499 for a twin, $599 for a twin XL, $899 for a full, $999 for a queen, and $1,199 for a king and a cal king.

The mid-range Leesa Hybrid costs $1,009 for a twin, $1,199 for a twin XL, $1,499 for a full, $1,799 for a queen, and $1,999 for a king and a cal king.

At the top of the range, the Leesa Legend mattress costs $1,999 for a twin XL, $2,299 for a full, $2,499 for a queen, and $2,999 for a king and a cal king.

Leesa Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2020: what we expect to see

We're expecting big Leesa Black Friday mattress deals in 2020. Last year, the Leesa mattress Black Friday sale cut up to $350/£300 from the price of its mattresses (the discount became bigger as you moved up the range) – which was a big increase on 2018. Then, we saw the price of the mattress cut by $160, with a free pillow worth $75 added to your order.

However, we've already seen Leesa's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals surpassed in the States, with up to a $400 discount in Leesa's pre-Christmas sales. All of which means we're expecting the best Black Friday deals ever in the run-up to 27 November, when the 2020 Leesa Black Friday sale launches.

Should you wait for a Black Friday Leesa mattress deal?

Of course not. If you need a new mattress now, there are plenty of fantastic Leesa mattress discounts all year round. Highlights include the Boxing Day and January sales, February and March (the latter being national sleep month), Amazon Prime Day 2020 and the summer sales. But even between those dates it's usually possible to find an excellent Leesa mattress deal - the best ones will be on this page.

More Leesa mattress sales: US

Prefer to shop Leesa mattress discounts yourself? Here are some places where you can buy the excellent Leesa mattress...