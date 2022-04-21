Laptop deals at Best Buy's 4 Day Sale include $200 off MacBook Pros, $400 off Chromebooks and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Best Buy's 4 Day Sale still has another day of deals to offer, including some enticing offers on Chromebooks, MacBook Pro, 2-in-1 laptops and more. The short-lived savings event, which ends on Thursday 4/21, covers essentially Best Buy's entire catalogue of home electronics.

Particularly, the Best Buy laptop deals offered during this sale have been well worth a look. the four day savings event features general product-wide discounts such as up to $400 off select Chromebooks as well as spotlight deals on Apple MacBook Pro 13.3 inch laptops for $200 off and other top machines.

As with most of Best Buy's sales, the four day event offers a mix of doorbuster deals and category-wide discounts. Laptops are receiving some of the highest price drops of the sale, and features some of the best laptops available today for cheap. For those in academics, this is also a perfect sale to find a new machine as some of the best student laptops are on sale as well.

We've done some digging through Best Buy's laptop deals during this 4 Day Sale to find the offers with the best values. Read on to see some of the best laptop deals at Best Buy today, including highly recommended deals on laptops we've reviewed to help you find the right laptop on sale cheap.

Best Best Buy Laptop Deals Today

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3" QLED Touch Screen 2-in-1 Laptop: was $849.99, now $549.99 ($300 off)

An excellent machine for all-around usage including work, home and school, the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is a robust 2-in-1 that features a beautiful FHD QLED touch screen. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel i5 and paired with 8GB RAM, it's a powerful laptop for the price.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14" 2-in-1: was $499, now $329 ($170 off)

Great for those looking for a simple, no-hassle machine for school use, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is a versatile and powerful little 2-in-1. ChromeOS is light and simple to navigate, but don't expect to do much in terms of heavy workloads on this one. One of the best Chromebooks for the price right now!

ASUS VivoBook 15.6" Laptop: was $449.99, now $309.99 ($140 off)

A modest machine suitable for home use as well as school work, the ASUS VivoBook is a solid workhouse powered by a 10th Gen i3 and 8GB DDR4 RAM for reliable performance in basic tasks. An unbeatable deal at this price, and well worth the $310 cost of entry.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13" Touch Screen Laptop: was $1,199.99, now $999.99 ($200 off)

The latest entry in Microsoft's Surface line, the Surface Pro 8 takes an already impressive machine and loads it with a new 13" 120Hz display, HD webcam and 4K rear camera, and a host of performance enhancements over it's predecessor.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" 2-in-1 4K Laptop: was $1,749.99, now $1,349.99 ($400 off)

A powerful 2-in-1 setup designed for extensive use including business, school and more. The price here reflects one powerful machine, boasting an 11th Gen i7, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Combine that with a 4K IPS panel and you've got setup ready for anything.

The Best Buy 4 Day Sale also features deals on accessories for PCs and laptops, too. Monitors from Samsung, HP and more are receiving discounts of up to 30% off select models.

One of the best monitor deals is the LG UltraGear 27" IPS G-Sync gaming monitor on sale for $199.99. While not a 4K gaming monitor, this 27" FHD monitor features a super fast 1ms response time paired with a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay. The added bonus of both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium only sweetens the deal with added responsiveness.

Up and coming digital artist can also save big on Wacom drawing tablets, with discounts of up to $100 off select pen and tablet kits. The best drawing tablet deal being $80 off the Wacom Intuos Pro Pen Drawing Tablet (Medium). Offering a great all-around starting kit for digital artist, this deal brings this highly rated setup down to just $299.99 during Best Buy's sale.

As far as deals are concerned, these are the best Best Buy laptop deals we'll see this month. Of course, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale kicks off later in May so those patient enough may see some of these impressive deals again soon.

