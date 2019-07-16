ENDS TODAY: Kindle Paperwhite is lowest price EVER for Amazon Prime day

Are you looking for a cheap Kindle e-book reader? Then how does the cheapest Kindle Paperwhite ever grab you? One thing you can rely on for Amazon Prime Day is deals on Amazon devices but the Kindle Paperwhite has an especially low price WHICH ENDS TODAY: £79. That's £40 off RRP or 33%. This is a Super Deal and if you don't act fast you could be waiting around until Black Friday at the end of November to get a Kindle at this price again.

• Buy Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for £79, was £119 saving £40.

The latest Paperwhite boasts a thinner and lighter design than its predecessor, measuring 8.18mm thick and weighing 182g, while also Audible support, so you can switch seamlessly between reading and listening to the audiobook. Paperwhite's six-inch, 300 pixels-per-inch display includes five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, glare-free display in any setting.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is also waterproof, designed to withstand getting splashed at the beach or dropped in the bathtub, hot tub, or pool. It’s IPX8 rated which means it can stand being submerged two metres down in fresh water for up to 60 minutes. And that's more than can be said for you.

Why you should buy a Kindle Paperwhite

£79.99 is the cheapest it's ever been, for a start (Image credit: Amazon)

• Fond of Proust, space operas and the giants of Russian literature? The 32GB version of the Kindle Paperwhite is also discounted to £109.99 from £149.99

The latest version of the Paperwhite version of Amazon's beloved Kindle line is waterproof, has a backlight so you can read it in the dark, and the 8GB version has twice the storage of the smaller version of the previous Amazon Kindle range-topper – the maximum storage is unchanged at a hefty 32GB.

The Amazon Kindle library now runs to over 5.5 million books including latest bestsellers, Kindle exclusives and more. Audible support means you can pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers and listen to audiobooks.

A single battery charge lasts for literally weeks and, as Amazon puts it, 'not hours'.

