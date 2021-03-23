iPhone 13 release date revealed – and Apple is going BIG this year

The 2021 Apple iPhone 13 will be released this September, with Apple returning to its usual September release schedule for its annual iPhone refresh after 2020's Covid woes caused the company to stagger its iPhone 12 releases through October and November.

That September 2021 release date for the iPhone 13 comes courtesy of analyst Daniel Ives at Wedbush, and reported by 9to5Mac.

The Wedbush report states that the iPhone 13 will be released in "the third week of September", so we're likely looking at the week commencing Monday 20 September for the launch event. However, Ives does caution that "product model tweaks" could push the release back to October.

Interestingly, Ives' report also says that he expects Apple to ramp up production of the iPhone 13, building 25% more units than iPhone 12, so Apple is obviously feeling confident about demand. Ives says that growing customer and network interest in 5G phones will fuel that demand, which would see Apple manufacture 100 million units.

Leaks and rumours also suggest that the iPhone 13 will feature an upgraded processor and a 120Hz display (up from the current 60Hz). There are even whispers that this could be the year we see Apple's first folding iPhone, although some peg that release as further down the line, and that the iPhone 13 could be fully port-free. No doubt these rumours will intensify over the coming months before all is revealed in September.

