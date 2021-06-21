I own the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, and here's why you should buy one in the Prime Day sales

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is currently on sale for $39.93 in the Amazon Prime Day sales, which is 43% off the regular price of $69.99. I bought one at full price just over a year ago, and I’d recommend it to everyone – and usually do.

I was apprehensive about the idea of water flossing at first, but I was lazy and didn’t always floss the regular way as much as I should, and this sounded like the easy route. My gums also weren’t in the best of shape, so I knew I needed to give them some more attention.

After some careful research, I landed on Waterpik as they had some great reviews. They weren’t the cheapest but for your money, but you seemed to get more features and power than others. Though the portable options looked nice, the countertop Aquarius had a much larger water tank and range of pressures and settings. Plus it comes in a choice of colors, so you can match your bathroom – if you’re into that type of thing.

Using a water flosser takes a little getting used to. The standard nozzle provides a concentrated jet of water that if directed wrongly can feel sore. It can also make quite a mess of your bathroom. My first mistake was trying to floss with my mouth open – water everywhere.

The Waterpik Aquarius comes in five colors (Image credit: Amazon)

In addition to three of the classic tips, it comes with three specialist tips and a toothbrush tip to allow you to brush and floss in one go. For daily use though, the classic tip was the one I settled on – and as there’s three included, you can have one for other members of your family. There are two modes: floss, which gives a constant stream, and massage which pulses. You also have a pressure level that goes from one to 10.

I’d advise anyone new to water flossing to start low on the pressure levels and build up, as you need to get your technique right and get your gums used to the pressure too, especially if they are sensitive. I tend to settle around level 8 now, but a 3 or 4 is still strong enough to do the job. It’s also worth noting not to fill it with very cold water if you plan to use it straight away, as that can be a little abrasive. Stick to lukewarm water, or fill it when you finish, so it’s ready for next time.

Using with your mouth open will cause water to go everywhere (Image credit: Amazon)

It's impressive just how effective the water jet is in getting between your teeth and removing any bits of food or plaque lodged in there. Using it twice or even three times a day is easy and quickly becomes part of your routine. My hygienist recommends that people use a water flosser but also use regular tape floss to get at the tougher bits, so it’s best to do a bit of both.

If you haven’t got one already, or you have a portable model, I can’t recommend this model enough. And with these savings, you’re getting a bargain.

