HP Pavilion gaming laptop deal: $260 off a 15 inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop at Target

Gaming on the go? Check out Target's HP Pavilion gaming laptop sale where you can save $260.

Target isn't usually the first place you think of when it comes to good deals on electronics, but today they've taken a step in the right direction. They've dropped the price of a pretty sweet gaming laptop by over $250, and this laptop is well worth it's sale price of $599.

Loaded with a 9th Gen Intel i5 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 mobile GPU, this is a gaming laptop built to deliver performance. HP's 15.6 inch gaming laptop comes with 8GB of DDR4 ram and a 256GB SSD for lightning fast response times, although I would recommend grabbing a larger external hard drive if you plan on loading this thing up with more recent games. Storage size may be limited, but the benefit of the SSD is the loading speeds in games and other resource intensive programs.

It also features a slick backlit keyboard for gaming in low light situations, and the feel of this thing is extremely solid. It feels like it's built to last, and the specs are there to show it. Target's HP Pavilion gaming laptop deal is a great opportunity for someone looking to try a gaming laptop without breaking the bank.

HP 15.6" Pavilion Gaming Laptop - Intel i5 / GTX1050 | Was: $819 | Now: $599 | Save $260 at Target

9th Gen Intel i5, GeForce GTX1050 mobile GPU, 8GB DDR4 ram, and 256GB SSD. This laptop's built for high-end gaming, and while you will want to grab an external storage option, thi HP Pavilion gaming laptop is a great option for those looking to jump into gaming laptops.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6" Gaming Laptop Features

Built to perform – 9th Gen Intel i5 and GeForce GTX1050 mobile GPU deliver solid performance on modern titles

– 9th Gen Intel i5 and GeForce GTX1050 mobile GPU deliver solid performance on modern titles DirectX 12 support – take advantage of DX12 features in your favorite games

– take advantage of DX12 features in your favorite games Cool performance – dual-fan system with enhanced thermal cooling keeps airflow moving and the laptop cooler

– dual-fan system with enhanced thermal cooling keeps airflow moving and the laptop cooler Intel Optane memory – boot faster, launch apps quicker and perform resource intensive tasks without worry

– boot faster, launch apps quicker and perform resource intensive tasks without worry Full HD gaming – 1920x1080 screen resolution with high refresh rates for smooth, tear free gameplay

Gaming laptops in general have been reaching some pretty incredible specs for the prices we're seeing. Thankfully, gaming hardware in laptops doesn't improve too quickly, so a gaming laptop with specs like these will last you some time.

For anyone looking to check out their first gaming laptop, Target's HP Pavilion gaming laptop deal is a no brainer. The $260 savings is worth it alone.