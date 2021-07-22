How to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and get a 2021 Olympics live stream for FREE from anywhere

Anticipation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following its postponement last summer has kicked up a gear as the first Olympic events take place, as well as the official Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday. Want to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and get a free Olympic 2021 live stream? You've come to the right place with all the details below no matter where you are around the world.

A packed fortnight event, tune in to over 400 events. That's 35 types of sport and more than 50 disciplines, including new events like skateboarding, surfing, climbing, and baseball.

Bringing together the world's greatest athletes, everyone will be watching closely to see who secures a gold, silver or bronze, and, of course, which country takes home the most gold medals.

Keep reading to find out all your 2021 Olympic Games live stream options and watch Tokyo 2020 Olympics for free and without ads in certain countries. And don't forget, if you're out of the country and want to stream your native broadcaster, why not try a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions?

When is the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

With a busy schedule stretching across two-and-a-half weeks, the 2021 Olympics takes place between Wednesday, July 21 and Sunday, August 8 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Opening Ceremony happens on Friday, July 23, which is sure to be an extra special occasion following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' postponement last summer.

The Olympic Closing Ceremony will bring all the action to a climactic close on Sunday, August 8.

How to watch a Olympics 2021 live stream if you're outside of the country

If you're out of the country at any point during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, you can still get access to a live stream of every sport and discipline by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, Peacock Sling TV, TSN, and Sky Sports NZ when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can watch 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Olympics 2021.





How to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the UK for free with NO ADS

In the UK, the BBC will be offering comprehensive coverage of the Olympics, completely free-to-air in the UK with a TV Licence, with absolutely no ads to speak of. Not in front of the tele? You can watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games without missing a moment thanks to BBC iPlayer across a number of devices, including: Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4 For those subscribed to Eurosport, you can also get an Olympics live stream on its Eurosport Player. This costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year. Won't be in the UK for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games? Don't miss out on the free, no-ads coverage on the BBC. Residents can simply download and use a VPN to change their location to appear as if they're in the UK and watch BBC iPlayer as usual.

How to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the US

Olympics 2021 live stream options around the world

A global event, there are plenty of options for those outside of the UK or US to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In Canada, the Olympics live stream will be spread across Sportsnet, TSN, CBC, and TLN, all channels which require a cable subscription. Want to watch online? You can either login with you cable details, or by signing up to one of the streaming platform's plans.

Sportsnet Now is the ideal choice, setting you back $19.99 a month. TSN's streaming-only service, TSN Direct, is $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month - giving you the option to dip in and out of the Olympics action if you so choose.

Down Under in Australia, you can benefit from a free Olympics live stream. All the coverage will be available to watch on Channel 7 on linear TV and online through its on-demand service, 7Plus.

For those across the pond in New Zealand, you have the option of watching for free on TVNZ and TVNZ OnDemand, or with a Sky Sport package. The cheapest option for the latter if you're not already subscribed is its Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 a week.

For other Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game live stream options around the world, we couldn't find a more comprehensive list than the dedicated Wikipedia page. Here you'll find a list of countries and their corresponding broadcasters for the 2021 Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule

Open Ceremony - July 23

3x3 Basketball - July24 - 28

Archery - July 23 - 31

Artistic Gymnastics - July 24 - August 3

Artistic Swimming - August 2 - 7

Athletics - July 30 - August 8

Baseball (Softball) - July 21 - August 7

Basketball - July 25 - August 7

Beach Volleyball - July 24 - August 7

Boxing - July 24 - August 8

Canoe Slalom - July 25 - 30

Canoe Sprint - August 2 - 7

Cycling BMX Freestyle - July 31 - August 1

Cycling BMX Racing - July 29 - 30

Cycling Mountain Bike - July 26 - 27

Cycling Road - July 24 - 28

Cycling Track - August 2 - 8

Diving - July 25 - August 7

Equestrian - July 24 - August 7

Fencing - July 24 - August 1

Football - July 21 - August 7

Golf - July 29 - August 7

Handball - July 24 - August 8

Hockey - July 24 - August 6

Judo - July 24 - 31

Karate - August 5 - 7

Marathon Swimming - August 4 - 5

Modern Pentathlon - August 5 -7

Rhythm Gymnastics - August 6 - 8

Rowing - July 23 - 30

Rugby Sevens - July 26 - 31

Sailing - July 25 - August 2

Shooting - July 24 - August 2

Skateboarding - July 25 - 26, August 4 - 5

Sport Climbing - August 3 - 6

Surfing - July 25 - August 1

Swimming - July 24 - August 1

Table Tennis - July 24 - August 6

Taekwondo - July 24 - 27

Tennis - July 24 - August 1

Trampline Gymnastics - July 30 - 31

Triathlon - July 26 - 31

Volleyball - July 24 - August 8

Water Polo - July 24 - August 8

Weightlifting - July 24 - August 4

Wrestling - August 1 - 7

Closing Ceremony - August 8

How to watch using a VPN

When it comes to ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action when it comes an Olympics live stream, no matter where you are in the world, a VPN can prove to be your best friend and one of the handiest pieces of software going. Allowing you to watch your broadcaster of choice even if you're not in the country, VPN is the key to unlocking a whole library of geo-restricted content. But how?

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, all you need to do is select a country/city from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with streaming services opening its online gates to you.

We'd recommend doing a test run before the start of the Olympics to ensure it does work so you don't miss a moment of the Olympic action.

before the start of the Olympics to ensure it does work so you don't miss a moment of the Chiefs vs Buccaneers game. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, too, so would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

