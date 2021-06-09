How to watch Loki on Disney Plus - stream the Disney Plus exclusive from anywhere

Loki, the mischievous god of Norse mythology has been bouncing around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over 10 years now and finally, he will be getting his own TV show - here's everything you need to know to watch Loki online with Disney Plus.

After stealing the tesseract way back in the events of the first Avenger's movie, Loki has managed to break both reality and the timeline of existence and now, he's being forced to fix his mistakes by keepers of time - you know, all relatable stuff.

The Loki TV show, being exclusively shown on Disney Plus, follows the Norse god's attempts to fix his mistakes and alter previous timelines to fix the future and in full Avenger's fashion, save humanity.

Obviously, helping out is very much against Loki's character and none of this is done out of the goodness of his heart. Under arrest by members of the 'Time Keepers' lead by Mobius (played by Owen Wilson), Loki is sent through time and space on a loopy looking adventure set to blow viewers minds.

When can I watch Loki on Disney Plus?

The first episode of Loki will lands on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 9. Depending on where you live, that could mean a late viewing time if you want to watch the premiere straight away.

Episode one will air at 12am PT, 3am ET. That’s 8am BST or 9am CET. Following episodes will then air every Wednesday with episode two landing on June 16. With six episodes planned in this series, the finale should be airing on July 14.

How to watch Loki online on Disney Plus

As a Disney Plus exclusive show, you will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch Loki online. Luckily even with its recent price rise, Disney Plus is still a pretty affordable option.

You can choose to pay either monthly or yearly. If you go monthly, you will be paying $7.99 a month (£7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99). If you would rather get it all sorted in one payment, you can get a big saving with an annual payment.

Disney Plus annually costs $79.99 (£79.90/€89.90/CA$119/AU$129.99). If you’re based in the US, there is actually a third option that will be better value for some. You can instead get a package with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+, all for just $13.99 a month.

Once you have your Disney Plus subscription, you are able to watch Loki on a host of platforms. The Disney+ app is available on Laptops, phones, tablets, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, FireTV, Google Chromecast, smart TVs, Apple TV and plenty more.

Disney Plus: What is Loki about?

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Loki is the first TV adventure of our favorite mischievous Norse god turned Marvel star. Loki’s crimes against time - yes...time - has got him into trouble and he is now forced to fix his mistakes.

What were his crimes exactly? If you’ve been following on through the Marvel cinematic universe, you will know that Loki stole the tesseract. Turns out, by doing that Loki has broken reality, a move that the ‘time keepers’ consider a big no no and are now making him fix by sending him back through time.

On this adventure through time, space and different realities, we follow Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) and the time keepers as they try to alter history and fix the timeline. In Marvel’s typical style, this likely means plenty of laughs, throwbacks and if WandaVision was anything to go by, a pretty unique show.