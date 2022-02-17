Home Depot Presidents Day appliance sale goes live with deals on refrigerators, ranges and more

The Home Depot Presidents Day sale is live and features a great selection of deals on appliances this weekend. With Home Depot's Presidents Day sale running through the weekend (and most likely through the month of February), this is an excellent time to upgrade the kitchen or laundry room.

Offers like up to 10% off select refrigerators feature some must-see deals on the latest Samsung units, including over $600 off a 28.2 cu. ft. stainless steel French door frdige. With deals covering everything to appliances, outdoor equipment and more, Home Depot is running one of the best Presidents Day sales for homeowners looking to get some new appliances on sale cheap.

While you'll find some of the best deals of the day below, you can head straight to Home Depot's savings section below to check out everything on sale. In the mean time, we've listed some of our top picks for the best appliance deals at Home Depot's Presidents Day sale, along with a list of the best offers available over the holiday weekend.

Top 3 Presidents Day appliance deals at Home Depot today

iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $449.99, now $299.99 ($150 off)

One of the most affordable premium robot vacs out there thanks to this 30% discount, the Roomba e6 is great for the smart home in need of some cleaning.

Samsung 30" 1.9 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Stainless Steel Microwave: was $389, now $298 ($91 off)

A great offer for those in need of a new microwave, grab one of the latest Samsung stainless steel units for almost $100 off right now.

LG 33" 25 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Stainless Steel Refrigerator: was $2099, now $1498 ($601 off)

A massive $600 price drop on LG's 33" 25 cu. ft. stainless steel fridge makes this a must-buy for anyone looking to grab a premium fridge this week.

Home Depot's Best Presidents Day Sales & Offers

Save up to 10% or more off select refrigerators

With deals on the latest stainless steel options from Samsung, LG and more, save upwards of $600 or more on select refrigerators this weekend at Home Depot.

Up to 25% off small appliances including robot vacs, kitchen appliances and more

Find deals on robot vacuums, blenders and other small appliances with savings of up to 25% off select products from Shark, LG, Samsung and more.

Up to 10% off select air purifiers and humidifiers

With deals on air purifiers from LG, GermGuardian and more, savings of up to $60 and more can be found throughout the holiday weekend.

Up to 20% off select ranges and stovetops

Save big on the latest models from GE, Samsung and more with discounts of up to $250 or more now through Presidents Day.

