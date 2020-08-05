Here are the best deals on iPads at B&H Photo's Back to School sale

Those shopping for the best deals on iPad tablets need to head over to B&H Photo's Apple Back to School sale pronto. Deal hunters will find some massive discounts on iMacs, Macbooks, Apple Watches and more, but B&H Photo's Apple Back to School Sale brings some of the best deals on iPads since Black Friday.

Apple Back to School Sale at B&H Photo

Check out B&H Photo's massive Apple Back to School sale and find savings on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Save up to $400 on select iPads, up to $200 on MacBooks, and more while supplies last!View Deal

With savings of up to $500 on select models, shoppers can save big on previous gen and current gen iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets. This is an excellent chance for students to pick up a new school tablet on a budget and many of B&H Photo's iPad deals include AppleCare+ Protection Plans as part of the deal!

One of the best deals on iPads we've seen in some time, shoppers can pick up the previous gen iPad Pro 1TB model for $500 off it's standard $1,699 price tag. The storage capacity for it's price is just to great to pass up, but this offer is only available while supplies last. If you're serious about grabbing a new iPad cheap this is the deal to jump on.

Best deals on iPads at B&H Photo's Apple Back to School Sale