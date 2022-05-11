PS5 players just got some great news about the next major Batman game

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PlayStation 5 players will be very pleased with their purchase considering that the next major Batman game, Gotham Knights, has now been confirmed to be exclusive to next-gen consoles and PC only.

In somewhat of a surprising move, Warner Bros. has confirmed that Gotham Knights – the new action RPG where you play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood – will no longer arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will now only be available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows.

Gotham Knights takes place in the wake of Batman’s death with The Court of Owls, a mysterious secret society, one of the prime suspects. Players will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history, go up against iconic DC villains such as Mr. Freeze and Penguin as well as confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight. The game supports two-player cooperative multiplayer.

A new 14-minute video showcasing gameplay for Nightwing and Red Hood can be watched below:

"Please note, to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles," said Warner Bros in a press release sent to T3.

Gotham Knights is now available for pre-order with the Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition said to include the base game and Visionary Pack DLC with exclusive gear, cosmetics and Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series.

The Gotham Knights Collector’s Edition will feature the Deluxe Edition, an augmented reality collectable pin, a 16-page media book, an exclusive Gotham City map, a four-character statue diorama and more. Additionally, pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC on October 25th, 2022. The game was initially announced in August 2020 and was planned to release in 2021 before being delayed to 2022.