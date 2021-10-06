Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event date confirmed, will the Pixel Watch 6 be there too?

Google has finally announced the Google Pixel 6 launch date after what feels like an eternity of internet leaks and non-stop speculation. Scheduled for October 19, the long-awaited event will finally show off Google’s latest flagship, amongst some other likely bits of new hardware at the glitzy showcase.

With less than two weeks to go until Google’s headline event, users are gleefully awaiting the arrival of the latest Pixel-line of smartphones, which will hopefully include the arrival of the ultra-premium Pixel 6 Pro.

The “Pixel Fall Launch” arrives October 19 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, with Google expected to show off sweeping improvements to the Pixel-line of cameras through image comparisons with other brands’ flagship devices. Given that the iPhone 13 has just launched, it’ll be interesting to see how the Pixel camera fares next to it.

The event site itself looks and feels rather snazzy, featuring interactive design properties from the new Material You design language. If you place your cursor on top of the Pixel 6 image on the screen, it causes the widgets to move. These are nice design touches and hint that we may get more of a look at the all-new Android 12, which will lean heavily on the revamped design elements that Material You will bring to the OS on some of the best Android phones.

A Pixel party

Users tuning into the stream on October 19 will no doubt catch sight of several other pieces of new Google hardware, as well. The recently launched Wear OS 3 has delivered a more refined user experience to fans of Wear OS smartwatches, so could we finally catch a glimpse of the heavily rumored Pixel Watch?

Though the jury's still out on that one, a Pixel Watch would be an intriguing launch – possibly even one with an amount of interest close to being on par with the new Pixel 6 smartphone models, and certainly enough to upstage any other smaller hardware announcements. Either way, it's set to be a really exciting flagship launch event. We'll be updating you with any other announcements in the lead-up to the day, so stay locked for further news and information.