If this new God of War Ragnarok trailer doesn't get you excited, nothing will

A new God of War Ragnarok trailer has been unveiled by Sony, recapping the journey of Kratos and Atreus so far while providing some small teases for the upcoming PlayStation 5 game.

Warning: spoilers for God of War (2018) – seriously, play the game if you haven't already

The gripping six-minute plus video essentially sees US actress Felica Day recap the events of God of War (2018) by the way of a stunning animated storybook along with help from everyone's favourite storyteller, Mimir. Known as the Myths of Midgard, the footage recounts everything in the epic adventure from the funeral of Faye – mother to Atreus and wife to Kratos – to Baldur's unexpected arrival and subsequent death, which in turn ushes in the beginning of Fimbulwinter. This is where God of War Ragnarok picks up.

Of course, the biggest revelation was that Atreus is not only part god and part mortal but part giant as well. Faye also bestowed a second name upon her son, Loki, something Kratos was unaware of. How this all will factor into the highly anticipated sequel is not entirely clear at this time, though we do know the premise of the game will have Atreus searching for further information while looking to put a stop to Ragnarok.

Check out the video below:

"Kratos and Atreus now find themselves at the center of a prophecy that has foretold the complete upheaval of the Nine Realms and a battle so great it results in the deaths of many Aesir gods including Odin and Thor," said Sony Santa Monica lead community manager Grace Orlady (via a Sony blog post (opens in new tab)).

"Father and son will have to choose their path as the freezing winds and snows of Fimbulwinter envelop their home in Midgard."

Following months of speculations and reports, Sony officially confirmed in July that God of War Ragnarok will finally hit consoles in November this year. This has seen a slew of game delays that were originally set to launch near around the same time, leading many people to speculate that studios are moving their releases to avoid the tentpole title.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to launch exclusively across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th, 2022.

To keep up with everything God of War, head to T3's God of War Ragnarok hub for the latest news, rumours and leaks – including where to pre-order at the cheapest price.