God of War: Ragnarok release date still expected for 2022, says Sony insider

Following the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, the web is already looking towards one of Sony's next big blockbuster releases in God of War: Ragnarok. While no official update on the game's progress has been provided by the platform maker, arguably the next best thing has happened.

Bloomberg journalist and Sony insider Jason Schreier has confirmed (via Reddit ) that the game is still on track and expected to release sometime in 2022. This was revealed in a community post in the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, where a member asked whether anyone thinks God of War would be delayed to 2023 with Schreier unexpectedly responding with a simple "nope".

If true, this is great news with many people (including myself) believing the game was destined to be delayed. It would also make the PS5's 2022 games list untouchable for major releases, in my humble opinion. Of course, delays can still happen but this is a huge vote of confidence that we'll see Kratos and Atreus before the year's end.

In January, Sony reconfirmed that God of War: Ragnarok would release this year as part of a massive preview for games arriving on PS5 in 2022. This also included Gotham Knights, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, Forspoken, Little Devil Inside, Stray, and more.

A further report pointed to God of War: Ragnarok launching on September 30th, 2022, according to a database leak from PlayStation. This was most likely a placeholder date, however, might indicate the release window that developer Sony Santa Monica is trying to meet. We'll just have to wait and see what proves true.