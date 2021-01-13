GM teases an electric line-up of EVs, including a pick-up, corvette SUV and a flying Cadillac

Making full use of the virtual keynotes at this year’s CES, GM CEO and Chairman Mary Barra introduced the company’s future electric and self-driving vehicles.

General Motors is planning to release 30 new EVs in the next five years, including full-size pick-up trucks, compact crossovers and high-performance vehicles, some of which were teased in the shadows of the presentation. What appeared to be a Chevy pick-up and an SUV with Corvette-style lighting were just noticeable for a few frames.

More information was given on the upcoming GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, as well as the announcement of a new Cadillac Celestiq and Chevy Bot EUV.

(Image credit: GM)

Chevy Bolt EUV

The Chevy Bolt, Chevrolet’s first EV was launched at CES in 2016 and will get a refresh this year. There will also be a new Bolt EUV, an electric utility vehicle to be launched in February 2021. Both are set to feature Super Cruise driving, its hands-free driver assistance technology.

(Image credit: GM)

Hummer EV

First unveiled in October, the Hummer EV is set to be the first all-electric super truck. GM is quick to point out that the irony of an electric version of the gas-guzzling Hummer is not lost on them but offers up some impressive specs: 0-60 in about 3 seconds, 1000hp and 11,500lb/ft torque.

It also comes with some unique features, such as the terrain mode one-pedal driving, for precision handling at low speeds while off-roading. There’s also Watts to Freedom, a form of launch control. A double press of the traction control button causes the vehicle to lower and battery temperatures optimized for full power delivery. The seat and subwoofers shake to build tension.

Bose electric vehicle sound enhancement technology makes its debut in the Hummer EV, for a fully immersive sensory experience. Presumably to fill the silence left by the electric motor.

The Hummer EV is due to go on sale in fall 2021.

(Image credit: GM)

Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq, an SUV originally announced in August, also gets a few more details. As you approach the vehicle it puts on its own light display and prepares the cabin for its driver. Inside, it features a curved 33in advanced LED display and an augmented reality heads-up display. The Lyriq will also include the Super Cruise self-driving technology.

The Lyriq is expected to go on sale late 2022.

(Image credit: GM)

Cadillac Celestiq

The Cadillac Celestiq is described as the ultimate luxury experience, with a full glass roof, all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. Its glass roof is constructed of four-segment particle suspended smart glass, allowing it to set individual levels of transparency for each passenger. It can also be colored to match the ambiance of the interior. Front passengers have a full-width pillar to pillar display while rear passengers have individual entertainment systems with active privacy and comfort settings. The Cadillac Celestiq is expected to arrive by 2025.

Moving on to future concepts, we caught a glimpse of GM's vision of transportation.

(Image credit: GM)

Cadillac Halo

Cadillac Halo is described as a social space for passengers to spend time together. This self-driving vehicle looks like a boxy minivan on the outside with an interior that resembles an upscale bar booth, with stark white couch-like seating on three sides. Biometric sensors read passengers' vital signs to adjust temperature and ambiance. Voice control is also available to adjust interior settings.

(Image credit: GM)

Cadillac eVTOL

The electric vertical take-off and landing drone (eVTOL) is GM’s first step into aerial mobility. In an effort to make personal air travel possible, the Cadillac quad copter is designed to transport you between meetings from the rooftop of the building using 90KW/h motor and both air to air and air to ground communication. A two-seater version is also planned.