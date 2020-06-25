The ultra-compact Vango Atom backpacking stove does it all, anywhere

Want to head into the great outdoors while keeping a great selection of eating options? The Vango Atom Ultralight Backpacking Stove could be your ideal travelling buddy. Coming from a brand known for making some of the best outdoor kit, it's worth a look.
Go up a mountain, trek through a forest or get warm after a surf on the beach. Whatever the outdoor cooking scenario all you need is a stove, and this one made it onto our list of the best camping stoves. If you're really going extreme then you might also want a nice rest in a camping chair too – just saying, do it right.
The Vango Atom Ultralight Backpacking Stove is a super simple and lightweight design that's made for taking with you on the move. This hike-friendly stove is just 66g in weight and folds down small for compact packing in a backpack or even a back pocket. At 6x4cm this is small enough to go with you anywhere but opens to cook without worry of a lack of power.
- Browse our pick of the best tents, including options for families and solo backpackers
- Keep food off the floor with one of the best camping tables
There is no igniter to worry about on this little unit. Though that does mean you'll need to carry a lighter or similar to get this going. Once you're burning there is up to 3000W of pure heating power on offer. That translates to a litre of water boiling in as little as three and a half minutes.
- Get nature-spotting with a pair of the best binoculars
- Stay on time and on track with one of the best outdoor watches
- Get a quality action cam on the cheap with these GoPro deals
The price of this simple unit is low making it a great option for anyone new to backpacking stoves that wants to give it a try without shelling out too much right away. You are limited to a pot size of 11cm so keep that in mind if you're planning to buy some cooking kit to go with this little beauty. Screw this into a butane propane mix gas canister and the spring-loaded valve control means you're good to go. Simples.