Forget PS5 and Xbox Series X – this guy's home ARCADE is jaw-dropping! 🤯

Here at T3 we couldn't be more excited about he incoming launch of the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X, which between them are going to take home console gaming to an entirely new level of awesomeness.

However, the T3 team are also old enough to remember the golden age of the arcade, and having grown up with their friends under the flickering marquees, retain a soft spot for the unique and memorable experiences they delivered.

Which is why we were blown away when we saw this video, which shows how one man built a massive, full-blown arcade in his own home's basement. Check it out below.

The lucky chap is called Jeremy Wagner, and his arcade is called The Basement Arcade. It is stuffed with classic arcade cabinets, as well as plenty of retro consoles, too, including the NES, SNES, PlayStation, Sega Saturn, Sega Dreamcast, Xbox 360 and more besides.

There's so much more, too, that make this arcade special – and that's not even mentioning the big-name arcade cabinets that are playable. The Basement Arcade has a full-blown bar in it, as well as pool and air hockey tables. There's also a jukebox and a myriad of other nostalgia-inducing decorations, furniture and electronics like a a series of pinball tables.

Really, though, the star has to be the large collection of 44 arcade machines, which included stone-cold classics like Tron, Space Ace, Star Wars and Donkey Kong.

Looks like that PS5 and Xbox Series X piggy bank might just have to be re-diverted into a new arcade machine after all. 😉

