Forget Doom Eternal on Xbox Series X and PS5, Doom 2 on CARDBOARD is awesome

Doom Eternal is a fast-paced adrenaline rush that looks fantastic running on Xbox Series X and PS5, but it's just been totally overshadowed in a totally unexpected way.

That's because a very talented gamer has got classic FPS Doom II running on nothing other than... cardboard.

Yes, you read that right. In the below 11-minute video, Bill Thorpe of Games made of Cardboard has ported Doom II to a fully carboard setting, with guns, daemons, and hellscape Earth recreated out of the material.

Watch the video below to get a taste of the double barrel shotgun ending hellspawn action.

The video recreates many scenes and best bits from the original Doom II, even going as far as to include a famous cameo from John Romero, the legendary developer who created the game.

What's notably impressive is the amount of work that's gone into visualising the classic shooter, with all the carboard models and sets looking really authentic, and there's also some really clever special effects created, too.

Here at T3 we're also fans of some good old fashioned rhyming poetry, so Bill's accompanying narration is also most welcome.

It looks like @Bill_Thorpe_LNR has finally completed his amazing DOOM 2 movie – made entirely of cardboard! Nine months of work. I do a cameo as well: https://t.co/sodZtImbDpFebruary 15, 2021

We can't help but be massively impressed with this tribute to one of the best first person shooters of all time, and while it may not have the insane visual fidelity of Doom Eternal running on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it neatly transports retro gamers back to the 1990s in one of the most novel ways possible.

Chapeau Mr. Thorpe, chapeau.

This awesome cardboard visualisation of Doom comes in the wake of the 2019 mod for the original Doom by series creator John Romero. Sigil includes nine new missions and is technically the fifth episode in the classic Doom storyline, fitting in between the events of Doom and of Doom 2.

The mod was released in two forms, one a free mod that could be downloaded by anyone, and secondly as a pair of special editions packages created by Limited Run Games. The most expensive of these special editions, dubbed the Sigil Beast Box, included a signed and numbered box, a 16GB 3 1/2 floppy-disc themed USB drive containing the free megawad and a bunch of extras, a 2-disc booklet 24-page styled case with the complete soundtrack by Buckethead and behind the scenes information, a 8" x 10" art print signed by the illustrator, Christopher Lovell, a Sigil-themed coin, a pewter statue of John Romero’s head on a spike, an XL-sized Sigil t-shirt and two stickers.

Sigil was universally well received by the Doom community and there is now hope that John Romero will design a Sigil 2.