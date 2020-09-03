Forget Amazon Prime Day! Razer's got cheap deals on gaming laptops this weekend...

While we wait for Amazon Prime Day to officially be announced, Labor Day deals are happening right now and you can take advantage of some serious savings. While Labor Day deals usually focus around deals on appliances, furniture, and other home products, you can still find some excellent deals on gaming laptops and gaming accessories.

Razer's kicking off the Labor Day weekend with a heck of a sale on Razer Blade gaming laptops, including deals the Blade Stealth 13, Blade 15, and Blade Pro 17! Hailed as some of the best gaming laptops of the year, Razer gaming laptops never disappoint when it comes to power and performance. Crafted for serious high-end gaming, you can save up to $300 off select Razer gaming laptops while supplies last.

Bringing some of the best deals on gaming laptops, Razer's sale comes at the perfect time for those looking to grab a new laptop. With deals on gaming laptops that rival some of the best Labor Day sales, Razer's offering up to $300 on some of their best gaming laptops today. With the hardware these laptops run off of, a discount that large is unheard of.

Check out the best gaming laptop deals happening this weekend only at Razer's big sale this weekend!

Razer's best gaming laptop deals today

Labor Day deals are just beginning but we aren't far from two of the biggest sale days of the year. Amazon Prime Day is closer than you think and with Black Friday deals slated to arrive early November, the savings will just keep coming so if you don't find exactly what your looking for during Labor Day sales don't stress. Chances are you'll find a great deal in the upcoming months.

For more Labor Day sales and deals at your favorite retailers check out T3's guides below!