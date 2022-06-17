Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 gets a name, trailer, release date and is PS5 exclusive

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Square Enix celebrated the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7 in fine fashion, announcing multiple new games – including, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 and Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

Hosted by Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase, the second instalment to 2020's wonderful Final Fantasy 7 Remake had been rumoured to make an appearance at the event, however, more details were unveiled than anyone predicted. Most notably, the game is now called Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and will launch "next winter" exclusively on PlayStation 5.

It is now part of a planned trilogy that will retell the story of the beloved 1997 PlayStation title, with Remake acting as the first and Rebirth as the second. The third and final instalment is now in development as well.

The full 15-minute Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary celebration stream can be watched below:

"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not. In fact, new players might even enjoy starting their Final Fantasy 7 journey with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth," said Final Fantasy 7 Remake series creative director Tetsuya Nomura.

"Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience. I can’t wait to share the intention behind naming the first title, 'Remake' and the second title, 'Rebirth'. In time, I hope to reveal what the third title will be called, and where this journey will ultimately lead."

Along with this, it was confirmed that an HD remaster of the 2007 PSP title Crisis Core – named Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion – will release this winter across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will act as a prequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, following the original story of Solider 1st Class Zack Fair on his mission to find missing Soldier Genesis Rhapsodos, unravelling the stories of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith, Tifa and more.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all new images:

Finally, it was revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will launch on Steam (with Steam Deck capability) on June 17th, 2022.

With Final Fantasy 16 also due to launch in the summer of 2023, it's set to be quite a memorable couple of years for fans. As someone that never played Final Fantasy as a kid, I absolutely adored Remake, so cannot recommend that enough.