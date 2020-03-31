Cheap Dyson air purifier deal: $200 off Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link air purifier heater

Save $200 with this Dyson air purifier fan on sale – on sale at Dyson.com for just $399. Keep your home warm, cool, clean and comfortable!



A great laddition to any home or office, this air purifier fan comes with all the cool features you'd expect from a Dyson product. Modern, sophisticated and intuitive, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link HP02 purifier heater fan not only cools and heats but filters out 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in the air as small as 0.3 microns.

In basic terms, this just means you're going to get some of the cleanest air imaginable in your home while heating and cooling. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link features a HEPA filter for the most efficient method of air filtration, and of course, is blade-less for quiet yet powerful air cooling. It features Dyson's signature blade-less design for year round quite operation.

It also features a sleep timer and oscillation for automatic on/off settings and area cooling. If you've ever wanted to see what all the talk is about Dyson, this is a great gift idea for a friend or for yourself.

Check out this Dyson air purifier fan on sale now at Dyson.com and save yourself $200 – on sale now for just $399.

Dyson Hot+Cool Link HP02 Purifier Heater Fan Features

Dyson Link App – monitor air quality, air temperature and more with Dyson's intuitive Link app

monitor air quality, air temperature and more with Dyson's intuitive Link app 3-in-1 Functionality – heat, cool, and purify air all in one sleek, sophisticated and modern package

heat, cool, and purify air all in one sleek, sophisticated and modern package 2nd Gen HEPA Filtration – captures 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns for pure, clean air in both heating and cooling functions

captures 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns for pure, clean air in both heating and cooling functions Jet Focus Control – whether it's for personal cooling/heating situations or full room air control, Dyson's Hot+Cool fan has you covered

whether it's for personal cooling/heating situations or full room air control, Dyson's Hot+Cool fan has you covered Air Multiplier Technology – amplifies surrounding air to give you an uninterrupted stream of purified air

amplifies surrounding air to give you an uninterrupted stream of purified air Voice Control – compatible with Amazon Alexa, control your Dyson fan with simple voice commands for hands free use

