Don't miss Sky TV's early Black Friday deals with 50% off Sports and Cinema

The annual sales bonanza that is Black Friday 2020 is still a little while off but that hasn't stopped retailers from offering early access to incredible deals. Case in point: Sky is offering 50% off Sports and Cinema when paired with its Sky Signature bundle.

Sky's TV offerings are easily the best in the UK, with a huge list of channels and boxsets – over 100 and 500 respectively, according to the company – that will keep you endlessly entertained no matter what the mood is. As winter approaches and the sofa becomes even comfier, having Sky at your fingertips could be a good idea.

In fact, the deals extend far beyond money off Sports and Cinema, with Sky knocking money off its Netflix bundle as well as Sky TV + Multiscreen. We see a lot of deals and it's rare that Sky discounts its premier TV offerings by so much. Make sure you don't miss out: the deals end on November 30.

Sky Signature | 18 months | £20 setup | £25/month

The Signature package forms the base of these deals, offering 100+ channels and 500+ boxsets, including access to Sky Documentaries, Sky One, and Comedy Central. This one could be enough on its own. View Deal

Sky Signature + Sports | £20 setup fee | £55 £40/month

Sky Sports is, well, Sky Sports: every fixture across basically all sports can be found here, from NFL to cricket to football to golf, and there's currently a half-price discount. Given that Sports alone is usually £30/month, this is a great deal.View Deal

Sky Signature + Cinema | £20 setup fee | £44 £34.50/month

As we were saying, the nights are getting colder and earlier and there's nothing quite like curling up with a great film on the sofa or in bed. Sky has heard you and is offering 50% off Cinema, offering over 1,000 movies, including exclusive premiers.View Deal

Sky Big Bundle | £40 setup | £106 £66.50/month

If you want to go all in, Sky has knocked 60% off the price of its biggest bundle: Signature, Sports, Cinema, Kids, and Netflix, all available in Ultra HD and across four screens simultaneously. View Deal

If you've been on the fence for a while about making the leap to Sky, these pre-Black Friday deals are some of your best options, saving up to 60% off the regular price. The discounts end of November 30, so don't miss out.